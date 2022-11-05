DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.40) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR:DWS opened at €27.52 ($27.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($23.16) and a 52-week high of €39.48 ($39.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €26.21 and a 200 day moving average of €28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.