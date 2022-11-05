DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40-14.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.55 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,821. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

