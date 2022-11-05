DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

DXC Technology Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of DXC stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.65. 4,042,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,821. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after buying an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 993.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after buying an additional 620,408 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 491,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 47,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

