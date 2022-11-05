DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55-3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of DXC stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.65. 4,042,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

