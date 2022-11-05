DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.