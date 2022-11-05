Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.66% from the company’s previous close.

DT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.93, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

