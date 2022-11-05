Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of DYN opened at $10.44 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

