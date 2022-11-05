Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.94.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,928 shares of company stock valued at $319,401. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.