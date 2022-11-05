E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.00) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($12.80) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.70 ($8.70) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.87. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($10.80).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

