E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,603,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,278 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.86% of E2open Parent worth $20,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in E2open Parent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,100.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

ETWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE ETWO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.68 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

