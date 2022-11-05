Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.51-$7.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.00 to $2.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.46.

Eaton Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,235. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

