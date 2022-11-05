Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $8.10 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $12.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.