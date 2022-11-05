Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $8.10 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

