Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CEV stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.