eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $56.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of eBay by 18.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in eBay by 18.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

