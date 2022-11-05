EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $27.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered EchoStar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 876,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

