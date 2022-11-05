Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

Salesforce Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.21. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 258.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.