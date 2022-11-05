Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 326 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42,910.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

