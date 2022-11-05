Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 5,498 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $118.40 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

