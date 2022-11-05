Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,002 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOCS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $32.86 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

