Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Trading Up 3.3 %

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

Global Payments stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 442.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

