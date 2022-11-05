Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,908 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

