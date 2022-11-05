Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Reaches $1.00

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $215.48 million and $58.15 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,424,488 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinpay.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

