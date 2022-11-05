EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,396,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.