EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance
Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.
Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,396,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.
