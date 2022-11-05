Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.67. Electromed shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 14,297 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Eurobank EFG assumed coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electromed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Electromed Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $89.68 million, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Electromed by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Electromed by 7.4% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Electromed by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

