Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as high as C$0.93. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 18,320 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.83 million and a PE ratio of -12.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86.

Electrovaya ( TSE:EFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

