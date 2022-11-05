Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5-$29.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.76 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.70-$7.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.41. 2,667,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,072. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.70. The company has a market capitalization of $339.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 83.18% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,032 shares of company stock worth $170,502,407. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

