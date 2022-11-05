Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 693,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,742 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

