Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,620,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,961,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,763,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.