Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

