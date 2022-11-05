Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,165 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.29% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $84.76 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.