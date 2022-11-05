Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. CWM LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 16.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($121.40) to £130 ($150.31) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.74) to £118 ($136.43) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

About AstraZeneca

AZN opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $189.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.