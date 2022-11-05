Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 20,000 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.9 %

WTRG opened at $44.21 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.