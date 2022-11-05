Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $84,714,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 561.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,813,000 after buying an additional 476,727 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after buying an additional 445,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after buying an additional 412,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Barclays raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

