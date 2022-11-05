Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.52 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Entergy were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 23.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $12,821,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 112,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 22,652 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Entergy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $110.72 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

