Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $7.21 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of Thor Industries worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $650,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Thor Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Thor Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in Thor Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 102,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $17,153,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on THO. Argus cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

