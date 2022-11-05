Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.