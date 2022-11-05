Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 132,439 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,439 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,076,000 after buying an additional 2,165,521 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -156.52%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

