Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.36.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $287.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.32 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

