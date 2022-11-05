Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.53

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and traded as low as $16.58. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 13,159 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDVMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.50 to C$35.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($28.91) to GBX 2,400 ($27.75) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 6.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

About Endeavour Mining

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

