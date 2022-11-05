Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.53

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and traded as low as $16.58. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 13,159 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EDVMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.50 to C$35.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($28.91) to GBX 2,400 ($27.75) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Endeavour Mining Trading Up 6.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Mining (EDVMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.