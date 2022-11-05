Endeavour Silver (EXK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 million. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Endeavour Silver Trading Up 10.7 %
Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $686.50 million, a P/E ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 1.37. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 33.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
