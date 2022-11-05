Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.45

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.45 and traded as high as C$4.56. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 295,824 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.70.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$929.18 million and a P/E ratio of 54.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$39.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.