Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading 5% Higher

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 24,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 66,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Endurance Gold Stock Up 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

