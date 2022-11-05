Energi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $213,833.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $213,833.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00095270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00026612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006950 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,404,721 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

