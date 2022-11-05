Energi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $342,282.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.50 million and $342,282.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00092198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00071413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006936 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,353,802 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

