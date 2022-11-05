Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.25. Energous shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 327,001 shares.

WATT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,120.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,052.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $52,330. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

