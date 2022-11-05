Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.19

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 2587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 218,390 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,016,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.