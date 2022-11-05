Enerplus Co. (ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Enerplus Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$24.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$11.11 and a 1-year high of C$25.72.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$801.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,945,372.16.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

