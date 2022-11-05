EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.65 and a beta of 0.68. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 17.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EngageSmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.