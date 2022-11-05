EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in EngageSmart by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 852,590 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 320,325 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 378,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

