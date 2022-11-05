EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.31.

EngageSmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in EngageSmart by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 852,590 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 320,325 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 378,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

