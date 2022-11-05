Enigma Reaches One Day Volume of $129,114.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $104,181.45 and $129,114.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

